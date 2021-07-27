Quantum Battery Metals Looks to Expand Anomoly Zones in Albanel After Fieldwork Identifies Multiple Anomalies

Vancouver, July 27, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has just recently completed the first phase of its sampling program at the Albanel project. The grab samples indicate that the property has preliminarily visual anomalies which may extend its mineralization zone. The grab samples are currently in the process of being submitted for assay.

Based on the location of some of these anomalies, the Company has been recently active in the area with an onsite crew looking to strategically expand the footprint of the land package. The area in which the grab samples were taken have shown to have good access to the camp, supplies, and roads and infrastructure. The Company is exploring the idea of expansion near the project and exploring the idea of adding zones to make them contiguous tenements.

"We are very pleased that our ground crew was able to make it down to the property so quickly and efficiently. Being located in the James Bay area known for mining allows us to move quickly and efficiently when doing work on our properties. We eagerly await the result of these samples and based on ground crews, we are optimistic about the sampling results," states Andrew Solstad - CEO and Director.

About the Albanel property

The Albanel property is a lithium prospect with an approximate area of 2,751 hectares in a mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. The property has immediate road and quad access from a nearby network of well-maintained heavy-haul roads.

Highlights of the project:

Road accessible;

10 kilometres north of the Rose lithium-tantalum mine;

Three pegmatite occurrences mapped by government geologists;

Centrally located in a lithium-rich geologic subprovince.

Qualified Person

Martin Ethier, P.Geo.is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, that has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

