St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Commences Diamond Drill Program at Florin Project, Yukon Territory, Canada

Vancouver, July 28, 2021 - St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3), St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the road- accessible, Florin Gold Project located in Mayo District, Yukon Territory, Canada (the "Florin Gold Project" - Figure 1). The Company is planning to complete a minimum of 7,000 metres of diamond drilling on the Florin Gold Project from now until mid-September aimed at expanding the 2.47-million-ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off) which sits on the northwest striking Jethro Fault (see the Company news releases dated April 9, 2021 and June 8, 2021).

Highlights of the proposed drilling campaign include:

A drill program between 7,000 and up to 13,000 metres aimed at increasing the existing 2.47 million ounce inferred gold resource at the Florin Gold Project

Priority step-out drill targets adjacent to existing resource

Approximately 900 metres of a five kilometre structure drill-tested to date

LiDAR survey commissioned to improve structural interpretation of the Florin Gold Project

The existing inferred resource is based on drilling 900 metres along the strike of the fault which has been traced for five kilometres and is the site of three further, significant geochemical anomalies. The planned program will prioritize drilling of six holes to a depth of 300 metres on an initial, untested, step-out target that sits adjacent to and northwest of the inferred resource. Later in the program, it is intended to drill the treadwell anomaly that sits southeast of the inferred resource and which historically returned gold in soil assay results up to 500ppb gold (Figure 3).

Both the initial target and the treadwell area geochemical results may be significant since they have similar strike potential compared to the areal extent of the existing inferred resource, indicating that this prospect may hold the potential and structural complexity to increase in size.

It is noteworthy that a previously drilled hole (DDH ICE28), which sits at the northwest end of the existing inferred resource and adjacent to the initial target area, returned continuous assays of 526 metres grading 0.75g/t Au, including a near-surface interval of 101 metres grading 1.41g/t Au which, in turn, included a two metre interval that returned an assay result of 25g/t Au. This high grade interval is significant since the structure it samples dips conversely to the interpreted overall dip of other veins in the Florin Gold Project intrusion. This suggests that the resource figure may be improved by drilling further holes parallel to the azimuth of DDH ICE28.

The Company has also commissioned a contractor to complete a LiDAR survey over the entire claim block, which will support structural interpretation of the project area.

As previously stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "the campaign will prioritize prospective areas for drilling, informed by the accumulation of mapping, sampling and drilling as well as geophysical and geochemical data from previous exploration seasons. This data indicates potential for expansion of the inferred resource to the northwest and southeast on the Jethro Fault. A key objective for this season's work program is to add data points to the current geological model and extend the 900 metre footprint of the inferred resource."

The Company also announces that it has entered into a 6-month consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with North Equities Corp. ("North Equities"), a Toronto based marketing firm, pursuant to which North Equities is assisting the Company with its media outreach strategy. In connection with the Agreement, the Company will issue 18,392 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of CAD$5.6987 per share as payment for USD$80,000 plus tax owed for work already completed under the Agreement. No further payments are due from the Company to North Equities for the duration of the Agreement's term. The Common Shares issued to North Equities will be placed under a statutory four month hold period. The issuance of the Common Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P Geo, senior technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects), has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "LORD", in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "BVU3". St. James Gold is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The company currently holds: (i) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 28 claims, covering 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project with current resource of 2.47M Inferred Ounces (Ron Simpson NI 43-101), covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

For further information, please contact:

George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152

Email: info@stjamesgold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the proposed drilling campaign and exploration program at the Florin Gold Project; mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; the approval of the TSXV for the issuance of the Common Shares; and all other statements that are not historical facts, particularly statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook". Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company at the relevant time in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update any such forward-looking statements as a result of new information or if management's beliefs, estimates, assumptions or opinions change, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results, performance, achievements, and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors outlined in the Company's publicly filed documents under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in its publicly filed documents on SEDAR is not exhaustive and other factors could materially affect its results.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to consider all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Attachments