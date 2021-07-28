District Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Gruvberget Property in the Bergslagen Mining District of Sweden

Vancouver, July 28, 2021 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has executed a definitive purchase agreement dated July 27, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Explora Mineral AB ("Explora") to acquire 100% ownership of the Gruvberget Property (Figures 1 to 3) in the prolific Bergslagen District of Sweden, which hosts Boliden's Garpenberg Mine and Lundin Mining's Zinkgruvan Mine. Upon closing the acquisition of the Gruvberget Property the Company's primary focus will remain on aggressively advancing the highly prospective Tomtebo Property.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Gruvberget is another highly accretive advanced stage exploration property to our polymetallic portfolio within the renowned Bergslagen Mining District. We now have four mineral licenses situated in proximity to the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's producing Garpenberg Mine with our flagship Tomtebo Property continuing to be the priority. A core portion of the Gruvberget Property has seen significant polymetallic mineralization drilled along a strike length of 1 km that is open in most directions, while the remaining 14 km strike length within the Property is strewn with historic polymetallic mines and mineral occurrences that have not seen modern systematic exploration."

Gruvberget Property Highlights

Gruvberget is an advanced stage exploration property that covers an area of 5,286 ha and is located approximately 230 km northwest from the capital city of Stockholm in Sweden.

Boliden's Garpenberg Mine is located 60 km to the southeast, and the historic Falun Mine is located 30 km to the east. Lundin's Zinkgruvan Mine is located 190 km to the south.

Gruvberget is located 35 km to the northwest from District's Tomtebo Property, and contains similar host rocks, structure, alteration, and mineralization styles as the Garpenberg Mine, Historic Falun Mine, and the Tomtebo Property.

Significant high grade polymetallic mineralization was discovered at Gruvberget around 1900. Mining at the South zone did not occur until 1987 where 40,000 tonnes at 90 g/t Ag, 5.1% Zn, 1.9% Pb, and 0.3% Cu1 was extracted via open pit mining, and transported to the Falun Mine facility for processing.

The Gruvberget South zone contains an unmined historical resource to a depth of 50 m from surface associated with the following drill intersection highlights:

Hole GS-20-55 intersected 6.4 m at 129 g/t Ag, 8.7% Zn, 3.2% Pb, 0.48% Cu

Hole DBH-18 intersected 4.6 m at 139 g/t Ag, 11.7% Zn, 3.0% Pb, 0.42% Cu

Hole DBH-17 intersected 6.4 m at 66 g/t Ag, 7.8% Zn, 1.8% Pb, 0.38% Cu

The Gruvberget North zone has a strike length of 550 m and vertical extent of 160 m that remains open. A mineral resource estimate has not been established at the North zone that contains the following drill intersection highlights:

Hole GRU1003 intersected 8.9 m at 40 g/t Ag, 3.7% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 0.16% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au

Hole GRU1008 intersected 4.8 m at 98 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 2.0% Pb, 0.28% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au

Hole GRU1011 intersected 6.1 m at 1.3% Cu, 1.9 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 0.15% Pb2

The Gruvberget Property comprises a 208 ha core mineral license that covers the North and South zones. The 5,078 ha enclosing mineral license is in the application process, and contains numerous polymetallic showings that have not seen modern systematic exploration.

Wiking Mineral AB conducted the last significant work program on the Gruvberget Property in 2011 by drilling 2,200 m in 15 holes at the North zone.

The Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, District will acquire a 100% interest in the Gruvberget Property upon the following principal terms:

At closing of the proposed transaction District will:(i) make a cash payment of CAD$20,000 to Explora; and (ii) issue Explora 1,000,000 common shares of District.

To retain the Property, District must incur CAD$500,000 of eligible expenditures on the Gruvberget Property within two years of the closing of the proposed transaction.

District will grant Explora a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Gruvberget Property subject to an option to repurchase the entire 2.5% NSR royalty for CAD$8,000,000 at any time.

Figure 1: District Metals Mineral Licenses in the Bergslagen Mining District



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/91361_3d2180305416aa9d_002full.jpg

Note: The nearby mines provide geologic context for District's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the properties host similar tonnages or grades of mineralization.

Figure 2: Location Map of Gruvberget Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/91361_3d2180305416aa9d_003full.jpg

Note: The nearby mines provide geologic context for District's Properties, but this is not necessarily indicative that the properties host similar tonnages or grades of mineralization.



Figure 3: Property Map of Gruvberget Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/91361_3d2180305416aa9d_004full.jpg



References

1 Sveriges Geologiska Undersökning (SGU) Map Viewer: https://apps.sgu.se/kartvisare/kartvisare-malm-mineral.html

2 Wiking Mineral AB News Release dated May 12, 2011

3 Allen, R.L., Lundström, I., Ripa, M., and Christofferson, H., 1996, Facies analysis of a 1.9 Ga, continental margin, back-arc, felsic caldera province with diverse Zn-Pb-Ag-(Cu-Au) sulfide and Fe oxide deposits, Bergslagen region, Sweden: Economic Geology, v. 91, p. 979-1008.

4 Ed. Eilu, Pasi, 2012, Geological Survey of Finland, Special Paper 53, Metallogenic areas in Sweden.

5 Geological Survey of Sweden report grb_097, 1997.

6 https://www.boliden.com/globalassets/operations/exploration/mineral-resources-and-mineral-reserves-pdf/2020/resources-and-reserves-garpenberg-2020-12-31.pdf

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Svärdsjö and Tomtebo Properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Svärdsjö and Tomtebo Properties.

The drill results reported in this news release are historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release relating to the Company include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities, including its drill target strategy and next steps for the Tomtebo Property; the company's interpretations and expectations about the mineralization of the Tomtebo Mine; and the Company's belief that the gravity high anomalies identified at the historic Tomtebo Mine provide expansion potential.

These statements are based on opinions, assumptions and estimates made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including assumptions about the reliability of historical data and the accuracy of publicly reported information regarding past and historic mines in the Bergslagen district; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; and stability in financial and capital markets.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the reliability of historic data regarding the Tomtebo Property; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital; uncertainties associated with early stage exploration activities; the Company's dependence on the Tomtebo Property; environmental laws and regulations; fluctuations in demand for and prices of gold, silver and copper; and risks related to epidemics or pandemics including COVID-19. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

