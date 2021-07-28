Edison Announces Name Change

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, July 28, 2021 - Edison Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison", "EDDY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Edison Cobalt Corp." to "Edison Battery Metals Corp." to better reflect the direction of the Company.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading effective July 30, 2021 (the "Effective Date") under the new name of Edison Battery Metals Corp. The trading symbol ("EDDY") on the TSXV remains the same. On the Effective Date, the Company's new CUSIP number will be 28085A106 and its new ISIN will be CA28085A1066.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the change of name was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. The Company's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Nathan Rotstein"
Nathan Rotstein
Chief Executive Officer, Director

For more information please contact:
Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisoncobalt.com
Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91482


Mineninfo

Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N458
CA28088P1009
www.edisoncobalt.com
Minenprofile
