NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Next Phase of Work Program

Vancouver, July 28, 2021 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced work on its Golden Hills project in order to identify new drill targets for the drilling campaign that is expected to begin in September. The future drilling should incorporate fences of holes across the hematite bodies which will allow much better definition of the gold/copper zones. All findings from the previous drill program and geophysics will be used to plan the next phase. Metallurgical testing of the hematite is also planned to see how much the iron content can be upgraded. Drill testing of the intrusive target, located to the north of the current drilling, is planned after a district wide airborne geophysical survey is conducted.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ announces that it has entered into a 10-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, NSJ will pay North Equities $6,000 per month and issue 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.25. Please visit www.northequities.com for additional information.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

