Allied Copper Announces Resignation of CFO

Vancouver, July 28, 2021 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) ("Allied Copper" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. David Robinson as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Robinson for his contributions as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Robinson will continue to be a director of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Morgan Tiernan as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tiernan has 8 years of financial reporting and tax advisory experience. He worked in public practice in tax advisory at Findex for a number of years before moving to Lifeworks where he managed a team of financial analysts and gained exposure to the financial reporting for Canadian pension and benefit plans. He is currently the part of the Cronin Group, a natural resource focused merchant bank based in Vancouver, BC.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long-life, scalable, copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations over a multi-year growth pipeline in low-risk jurisdictions, and is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Allied Copper headquarters are in Vancouver, BC, Canada and lists under the symbol CPR on the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers may sign up for updates on the Company's website www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Robinson

Director

Email: drobinson@cronincapital.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Allied Copper Corp., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

