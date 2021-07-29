Cohiba Minerals Limited: June 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) provides below an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the June 2021 quarter.- IOCG experts continued with a major review of the Horse Well drill core comprising detailed mineralogical, petrological and geochemical studies to aid in refinement of future drilling hole positioning;- A detailed review of the gravity survey data was undertaken to further aid in target selection at Horse Well;- Cohiba awarded a $298,500 grant via the Accelerated Discovery Initiative (ADI) for additional drilling at the Pernatty C Project;- Drill rig is being sourced to replace the rig originally secured for an drill hole at Horse Well 'wedging off HWDD04 and the drill holes at Pernatty C focusing on shallow 'Zambian Copperbelt' style mineralization while continuing to assess for IOCG potential;- An Administration and Access Agreement was signed between Cohiba Minerals and Saltbush Ag Pty Ltd in relation to ongoing access to the Arcoona Station;- An Environmental Compliance Report (ECR) was completed for the drilling program at Horse Well;- An Exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (EPEPR) was completed for 12 new drill holes at Horse Well for up to 16,800m of drilling;- Cohiba is robustly capitalised for coming exploration activity with a cash balance of $6.5m at 30 June 2021.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HT6Q8JB8





About Cohiba Minerals Limited:



Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





