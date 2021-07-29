Talon Metals and Steelworkers Union Partner to Advance the Tamarack Nickel Project for US EV Battery Supply Chain

Union and management to work together to assess critical mineral project and explore opportunities for high paying union jobs in Minnesota's lowest income county

Tamarack, July 29, 2021 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) today announced a ground-breaking new workforce development partnership to advance the Tamarack Nickel Project in Tamarack, Minnesota. The Tamarack Nickel Project, located 54 miles west of Duluth, is the only undeveloped high-grade nickel deposit in the US with the prospect to create an integrated US-based nickel supply chain for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Domestic nickel production for the battery supply chain has been a priority for both the Biden and Trump Administrations.

Talon's preliminary mine design incorporates progressive technologies for minimizing environmental impacts, using renewable energy for operations, and developing skills in the local community to provide a highly qualified workforce at the proposed mine and processing facilities. Talon is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage at Tamarack, leveraging the natural advantages of the deposit for carbon mineralization. Talon is also in the process of evaluating battery nickel's first transparent and traceable supply chain from the proposed mine to battery manufacturing using blockchain tracing technology.

As part of the agreement, the USW will work collaboratively with Talon management to plan for the potential production and maintenance workforce required at the Tamarack Nickel Project and develop a strategic plan for future recruitment. It is envisaged that the proposed mine at the Tamarack Nickel Project will require a mix of experienced underground miners and "new age" miners with skills in automation, AI, and computer modeling. From new skills to fundamental mining experience, the Talon management team and Steelworkers plan to work together to source talented people from the local community and mining regions in the US that are facing declining demand. It is currently expected that the Tamarack Nickel Project would likely create 500 full-time high paying jobs.

The USW and Talon will work with skills development institutions in the region to provide localized skills training to build the future workforce needed to ensure that the Tamarack Nickel Project is a key contributor to the EV battery supply chain in the US. As part of the collaboration agreement, Talon has agreed to remain neutral during any organizing efforts by the USW at the Tamarack Nickel Project.

USW International President Tom Conway commented on the new agreement: "This agreement is ground-breaking and a fundamental change in how future mines can be developed. I am thrilled that our team will be integrated into the workforce planning for this vital new source of critical minerals in the EV battery supply chain in the US. Our goal is clear, we plan to build a mine that will help ensure US manufacturing has the needed technology to meet the challenge of global warming. The Tamarack Nickel Project has the prospect of being the US domestic supplier of high-grade nickel and other critical minerals and the world's first carbon negative mine."

Henri van Rooyen, Talon's CEO, states: "Talon is looking forward to partnering with the Steelworkers to build the mine workforce of the future and operate the mine at Tamarack as a key contributor to the US EV battery supply chain. The Steelworkers and its members know mining and also the changing technology needed to prevent climate change. We are eager to begin working together to build the mine of the future."

ABOUT TALON AND THE USW

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon has an earn-in to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Project. The Tamarack Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry. Talon has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Talon's website at www.talonmetals.com

Sean Werger

President, Talon Metals Corp.

Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102

Email: werger@talonmetals.com

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

For additional information on the USW, please visit the USW website at www.usw.org

Jess Kamm

Director of Communications, United Steelworkers of America

Tel: (412) 562-2444

Email: jkamm@usw.org

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Talon believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Talon based on information currently available to Talon. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the advancement of the Tamarack Nickel Project, including the preliminary mine design, environmental considerations, energy and technologies; the creation of an integrated US-based nickel supply chain for the EV industry; recruitment and skills training plans; and Talon's overall goals, objectives and plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Talon. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Talon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Talon believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

