Glen Eagle Resources appoints Karl Trudeau as COO

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) (or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Trudeau as the Corporation's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Trudeau is an experienced professional specialized in Mining, Production, Engineering and Processing. Mr. Trudeau brings more than 17 years of mine and industrial process management and turn around situations to Glen Eagle. As Chief Operating Officer of Glen Eagle, Mr. Trudeau will be responsible for all operational processes at Cobra Oro with the mission to turn around the situation at its gold processing plant by optimizing profitability.

Karl will be a great asset to the Company with his mine production and industrial processing management skills, having built several projects from the ground up, while achieving great successes in the last six years at Imerys Graphite, Carbone Canada and Nouveau Monde Graphite. Several mining companies have witnessed major increases in their market capitalization under his stewardship as acting COO.

The Company has granted 400,000 options to Karl Trudeau as part of a management package. Each option shall entitle to subscribe for one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.07 cents per common share for a period of five years from the issuance date. These options were granted in accordance with the terms of the current stock option plan of the Corporation.

Mr Trudeau will also replace Alp Bora on the Board of Directors due to an unexpected long term contract that Alp has recently received in Africa.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque,

President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

2075 Victoria Street. Suite 201

St-Lambert, Québec

J4S- 1H1

514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.