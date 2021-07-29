Cadillac Commences Summer 2021 Exploration Program at Tin Hill Tin Tungsten Occurrence in Central New Brunswick

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 - Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) Cadillac Ventures is pleased to advise shareholders that the Summer 2021 Prospecting Program on Cadillac's Burnt Hill Property has commenced. This program will focus on the "Tin Hill" area of the property, approximately 3km N/NE of the Burnt Hill Mine area, where the hill has been previously stripped to expose a greisenised granite with stockwork quartz veining that hosts visible cassiterite (tin) and wolframite (tungsten), as pictured below. Also documented, by Cadillac and historically, is the presence of rare earth elements (REEs) in quartz veining.

Previous work at Tin Hill, focused on the flanks of the Hill and prospecting for extension to the historically stripped area, uncovered several new instances of quartz veining carrying cassiterite, wolframite, bismuth, thorium and low levels of molybdenite. Previous work successfully found extensions of the vein systems and returned assays as high as 1.48% Sn in a grab sample from the "Two Trunks" vein and 1.8% W in a grab sample from the "Waterfall" vein (Burnt Hill Tungsten-Molybdenum-Tin Property, Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick prepared for Cadillac Ventures Inc. by Southampton Associates Inc. August 1, 2013). Grab samples are preferential in nature and not reflective of the entirety of the mineralized system at Tin Hill.



The current program will revisit the areas of previous work and prospect for new mineralization, evaluating the mineralized system and in order to extend mineralization if successful. The mineralization at Tin Hill is believed to be part of a fracture related tin tungsten system associated with a pervasive hydrothermally altered region. This is occurring with an underlying granitic cupola.

The geological location map of Tin Hill included above is excerpted from H.E. MacLellan , R.P. Taylor and W.W. Gardiner , Mineral Resource Report 4 Geology and Geochemistry of Middle Devonian Burnthill Brook Granites and related Tin-Tungsten Deposits, York and Northumberland Counties , New Brunswick.

Technical information included in this press release has been approved by Norman E. Brewster P.Geo, President and CEO of Cadillac Ventures, in his capacity as a geologist. Images used are Mr. Brewster's personal hand samples.

About Burnt Hill

The Burnt Hill Property, discovered in 1869 by the Geological Survey of Canada, covers 3,395 hectares of ground in central New Brunswick and hosts molybdenite, tungsten and tin mineralization. In addition to this Cadillac has carried out the first evaluation of the rare earth elements present at Burnt Hill. The Burnt Hill Property encompasses several areas of interest, including the Burnt Hill mine, and has a large amount of unexplored but highly prospective ground. The Burnt Hill mine has a decline in place and was operated to the pilot plant stage in the 1980's, where it was proven that the tungsten mineralization, at the time the only focus of operations, could be concentrated using x-ray sorting technology, ahead of processing, to discard the white quartz waste rock.

