Scottie Resources Commences Drilling at Georgia Project

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2021 - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce that a 2,000 metre diamond drill program has commenced on its Georgia Project, following up on bonanza grade gold hits from 2020 drilling. The Georgia Project was acquired from the recent merger with AUX Resources and hosts the past-producing Georgia River Mine. Georgia is located on the Portland Canal tidewater, 16 kilometres south of the town of Stewart, BC, in the prolific Golden Triangle.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: "The location and the geology of the Georgia Project make is a very complementary asset for Scottie. Given its proximity to Stewart and our Cambria project, Scottie's geologists are well acquainted with the rocks and were able to put together a well-designed drill program to advance newly identified ore shoots on this very high-grade gold target. With the addition of this drill to the Georgia project, we now have 3 drills turning in the Stewart mining camp."

Drill highlights from the 2020 drill program on the Georgia Project

Drill Hole Target From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) GE20022 SW Vein 60.26 62.50 2.24 62.5 36.6 including 61.40 62.50 1.10 126 73.8 and 85.10 87.80 2.70 3.11 0.8 including 86.54 87.80 1.26 6.10 1.2 and 97.65 100.40 2.75 1.07 0.7 GE20023 SW Vein 66.30 70.44 4.14 69.1 35.5 including 67.70 70.44 2.74 103.6 52.7 and 93.50 95.00 1.50 2.16 1.0 GE20024 SW Vein 108.00 109.25 1.25 1.26 1.0

About the Georgia Project

Exploration in and around the Georgia River Mine began in 1911 with the majority of work focused on the Bullion, SW, and Gem veins. The mine was put into production in 1937 with a head grade of 22.6 g/t gold. There was a hiatus in mining and exploration activities between 1939 and 1979. Between 1979 and 2003, exploration continued and included geochemical exploration and mapping, drill programs, as well as airborne magnetic and VTEM surveys.

The most recent documented, unclassified historic resource estimate for the SW Vein of the Georgia River Mine was completed in 1990 (BC Assessment Report 19,983) and estimated 276,403 tonnes of 27.6 g/t gold and 20.9 g/t silver. The estimate was based on 50 drill holes and considers a minimum mining width of 1.22 metres. The SW Vein historical estimate does not comply with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as required by NI 43-101 and has no comparable resource classification. The reliability of the historical estimate is considered reasonable, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical resource as a current resource.

Historic drill intercepts at Georgia include:

178.4 g/t gold and 171 g/t silver over 0.49 metres (110.79 to 111.28 metres)

119.2 g/t gold and 66.4 g/t silver over 1.4 metres (72.71 to 74.09 metres) including 342.5 g/t gold and 190.6 g/t silver over 0.3 metres (73.48 to 73.78 metres)

140.8 g/t gold and 213.5 g/t silver over 0.6 metres (33.93 to 34.54 metres)



Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2020 field season were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Craig Stewart. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Additional Information

Additional Information

Brad Rourke Gordon Robb President and CEO Business Development +1 250 877 9902 +1 250 217 2321 brad@scottieresources.com gordon@scottieresources.com





Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.