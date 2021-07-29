Adyton receives approval to commence trading on the OTCQB market

BRISBANE, July 29, 2021 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX Venture: ADY) ("Adyton") is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company's common shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB?, operated by the OTC Markets Groups. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB at the opening of the market on July 29, 2021, under the stock symbol "ADYRF." The Company's common shares will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ADY."



The OTCQB Venture Market is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Adyton's securities. Investors can find Real-Time quotes (denominated in US dollars) and market information for Adyton shares at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADYRF/quote along with current company news.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton, commented, "United States investors have exhibited strong interest in Adyton's portfolio of advanced PNG gold projects. The listing of the Company's shares on the OTCQB will provide United States investors the ability to trade and settle in US dollars and provides Adyton greater access to one of the largest investment markets in the world at nominal cost. We expect the OTCQB listing to unlock considerable value for existing shareholders by assisting United States investors to participate in the Adyton story."

Galanopoulos & Company advised Adyton in relation to the OTCQB application process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Adyton Resources Corp.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: fterranova@adytonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Map showing the location of Adyton's Papua New Guinea exploration projects relative to significant PNG gold projects.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/097fb68e-cd0c-4c6b-8778-135a65cd5c3a

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021, and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ADY" on February 24, 2021.

Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.