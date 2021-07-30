Cross River Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, July 29, 2021 - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) ("Cross River" or the "Company") today announced that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and expire two years from the (July 28, 2021) date of grant.
About the Company
Cross River Ventures Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties in premier mining districts. The Company controls a multiple project portfolio (over 28,000 hectares) in NW Ontario, Canada, with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!