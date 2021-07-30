Menü Artikel
Vango Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

08:47 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2021.

Highlights

- 2021 drilling campaign commenced at flagship Marymia Gold Project, and is ongoing

- Drilling is targeting 11 priority open pits not currently part of Marymia's 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au JORC 2012 Resource^

- 14 RC holes for a total of 2,465m completed to date of a minimum 15,000m campaign - ability to further expand drilling subject to results

- First-pass drilling at highest priority open pits - Skyhawk, Parrot and Apollo - complete, and drilling currently underway at Prickleys open pit

- Initial assessment is highly encouraging - shows geological continuity of previously identified structures, including alteration and sulphides, consistent with gold mineralisation at Marymia

- Drilling has been extended in some holes at Skyhawk and Parrot to test structures and alteration zones not previously encountered in historical drilling

- Assays from initial holes submitted for laboratory analysis - results to be released when available

- Vango aims to deliver a substantial Indicated and Inferred resource increase to the existing Marymia resource this year

- Successful Placement completed to raise $6.1m to fund ongoing field work programs

Vango is an exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing the Company's key asset, the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project), in the Mid-West region of Western Australia (Figure 1). In the near-term, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.

The Company has commenced its 2021 drilling campaign at the Marymia Project (ASX announcement, 9 July 2021).

The 2021 field season is focused on drilling at 11 priority open-pit targets, not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource base, and is designed to add significant, near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining as part of any future mining operation at the Marymia Project.

To view full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J9196V65



About Vango Mining Limited:

Vango Mining Ltd. (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.

Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.



Source:
Vango Mining Ltd.



Contact:

Bruce McInnes Executive Chairman Vango Mining Ltd. E: info@vangomining.com T: +61 418 183 466 W: www.vangomining.com Media and Investor Inquiries James Moses Mandate Corporate E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au T: +61 420 991 574


