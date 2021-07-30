Lake Resources NL: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of high purity lithium products with significant ESG benefits from its flagship Kachi Project (4.4mt LCE resource), and three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. No mining is involved in the brine processing.Lake owns over 220,000 hectares (0.5 million acres) of leases in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, alongside all 5 major lithium producers.A key difference in Lake's development plan to lithium production is to use an efficient direct lithium extraction method (DLE) from our technology partner, Lilac Solutions Inc. This enables Lake Resources to be a cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium carbonate with a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water use and low land use - strong Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) benefits.Pilot plant modules are operating at the Lilac facility in California USA using brines from Lake's Kachi Lithium Brine Project that produce lithium chloride for conversion into lithium carbonate. High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) with very low impurities has been produced (refer ASX announcement 20 October 2020). This product performed successfully in NMC622-based lithiumion battery test cells based on initial testing by Novonix (refer ASX announcement 2 March 2020).Lilac's DLE process adapts a widely used water treatment process called ion exchange to produce lithium. This allows the return of virtually all water (brine) to its source without changing its chemistry, apart from lithium removal. The land use is significantly reduced due to the removal of evaporation ponds and the plan to use solar hybrid power ensures a low carbon footprint. These ESG benefits have expanded discussions to a wider group of potential offtakers and electric vehicle makers as supply shortfalls emerge.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/241SU7A4





