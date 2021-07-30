Norseman Silver Inc. Updates $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, July 30, 2021 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") would like to amend the proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the ''Offering'') announced on July 19, 2021. In the Company's July 19, 2021 news release, the Company noted that each warrant in the $1,500,000 non-brokered private placement composed of up to 4,545,454.55 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.33 per Unit and entitled the holder to purchase one common share at a price of CAD $0.43 per common share until the date which is twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The warrant terms have been amended to allow the holder to purchase one common share at a price of CAD $0.43 until the date which is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, as well as drilling on the Silver Vista property and exploration on Norseman's silver assets in British Columbia and Argentina. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

On behalf of the Board

Sean Hurd

President & CEO



