Ares Strategic Mining Provides Update on its TSXV to CSE Exchange Transition

21:40 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, July 30th, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of market hours on the 29th July, and completed its submission of all required documentation to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), with the intention of commencing trading on the 30th July, 2021. The Company instructed the TSXV to delist in error, as it is necessary for the Company to complete an updated NI 43-101 report on its Utah Fluorspar project, to meet The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) disclosure requirements, before being able to complete its CSE application. After being informed of these requirements, the Company has already commenced this work and will undertake to expedite the completion of the updated report to resume its CSE listing process once the report receives BCSC approval.

The Company have also requested to be relisted at open of market on August 4th on the TSXV, while the company resolves its outstanding items with the BCSC, and determines a new listing date on the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by phone at 604-345-1576 or by email at jwalker@aresmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PZ3F
CA04017M1041
www.aresmining.com
