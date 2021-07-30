Ares Strategic Mining Provides Update on its TSXV to CSE Exchange Transition

Vancouver, July 30th, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of market hours on the 29th July, and completed its submission of all required documentation to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), with the intention of commencing trading on the 30th July, 2021. The Company instructed the TSXV to delist in error, as it is necessary for the Company to complete an updated NI 43-101 report on its Utah Fluorspar project, to meet The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) disclosure requirements, before being able to complete its CSE application. After being informed of these requirements, the Company has already commenced this work and will undertake to expedite the completion of the updated report to resume its CSE listing process once the report receives BCSC approval.

The Company have also requested to be relisted at open of market on August 4th on the TSXV, while the company resolves its outstanding items with the BCSC, and determines a new listing date on the CSE.

