Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from July 1, 2021 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 50,000 to 736,397,295 common shares with voting rights as at July 30, 2021.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 30, 2021 at 17:00 Eastern Time.
