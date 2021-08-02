Classic Minerals Limited: Security Purchase Plan

Perth, Australia - On 02 Aug 2021, Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) announced its intention to undertake an offer of fully-paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to eligible shareholders under a share purchase plan at an issue price of $0.0013 per Share to raise up to $8.4 million (SPP Offer).On behalf of the Directors, I am pleased to offer Eligible Shareholders, as defined in Section 2* of the enclosed terms and conditions (SPP Terms and Conditions) the opportunity to participate in the SPP Offer. Details of the SPP Offer are set out in this letter and the enclosed SPP Terms and Conditions.The SPP Offer allows Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000.00 worth of new Shares, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs. The SPP Offer is only available to Eligible Shareholders who were registered as holders of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company as at 5:00pm (WST) on 30 July 2021 and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.Participation in the SPP Offer is open to Eligible Shareholders, including Eligible Shareholders who are custodians on behalf of Eligible Beneficiaries. All Shares issued under the SPP Offer will rank equally with existing Shares. The right of Eligible Shareholders to participate in the SPP Offer is not transferable.The issue price of the SPP Offer represents a 13.33% discount to the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) during the 5 trading days immediately prior to the announcement date of the SPP Offer and is a 35% discount to the closing price of the Company's Shares on ASX on the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement date of the SPP Offer.The SPP Offer opens on Monday 02 Aug 2021 and is expected to close at 5:00pm (Perth time) Monday 16 Aug 2021 (Closing Date). However, Classic reserves the right to close the SPP Offer early in the event that it is oversubscribed.Eligible Shareholders may participate by selecting one of the alternatives set out in Section 4 of the SPP Terms and Conditions enclosed*.To apply for a parcel of Shares under the SPP Offer, please read the SPP Terms & Conditions and follow the instructions in the enclosed Application Form.Use of fundsThe Company seeks to raise up to $8.4 million net of costs through the SPP. The Company, however, reserves absolute discretion regarding the final amount raised under the SPP, subject to the ASX Listing Rules.Funds raised pursuant to the SPP will be applied for the purpose of accelerating exploration and production activities at the Company's Kat Gap project.*To view the timetable, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F0E466PL





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221