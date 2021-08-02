Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Aug. 02, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Proxies representing 77,420,674 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), being 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted. All resolutions were passed.

The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarized as follows:

MOTION Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld Number of directors set at six 75,315,507 99.99% 10,300 0.01% Nil Election of D. Grenville Thomas 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585 Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585 Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong 75,233,863 99.88% Nil 0.00% 91,944 Election of Donald R. Njegovan 75,238,222 99.88% Nil 0.00% 87,585 Election of Richard D. Williams 75,141,067 99.75% Nil 0.00% 184,740 Election of John F.G. McGloin 75,308,948 99.98% Nil 0.00% 16,859 Appointment of Auditors 77,410,374 99.99% Nil 0.00% 10,300 Approval and Ratification of Stock Option Plan 75,216,533 99.85% 109,274 0.15% Nil Confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law 75,065,208 99.65% 260,599 0.35% Nil Approval of General Share Authority 75,292,318 99.96% 33,489 0.04% Nil Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority 75,251,094 99.90% 74,713 0.10% Nil Approval of Electronic Communication Resolution 75,303,729 99.97% 22,078 0.03% Nil

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

