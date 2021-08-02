Menü Artikel
Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Aug. 02, 2021 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Proxies representing 77,420,674 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), being 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted. All resolutions were passed.

The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarized as follows:

MOTION Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld
Number of directors set at six 75,315,507 99.99% 10,300 0.01% Nil
Election of D. Grenville Thomas 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585
Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585
Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong 75,233,863 99.88% Nil 0.00% 91,944
Election of Donald R. Njegovan 75,238,222 99.88% Nil 0.00% 87,585
Election of Richard D. Williams 75,141,067 99.75% Nil 0.00% 184,740
Election of John F.G. McGloin 75,308,948 99.98% Nil 0.00% 16,859
Appointment of Auditors 77,410,374 99.99% Nil 0.00% 10,300
Approval and Ratification of Stock Option Plan 75,216,533 99.85% 109,274 0.15% Nil
Confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law 75,065,208 99.65% 260,599 0.35% Nil
Approval of General Share Authority 75,292,318 99.96% 33,489 0.04% Nil
Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority 75,251,094 99.90% 74,713 0.10% Nil
Approval of Electronic Communication Resolution 75,303,729 99.97% 22,078 0.03% Nil

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Tel: +44 203 470 0470 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Megan Ray megan.ray@bl


