ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: Tocvan Ventures Corp: Completes Phase II Drill Program at Pilar Gold Property in Sonora State, Mexico. Now trading in the US.

Alberta, Canada - Tocvan Venture Corp (CNSX:TOC)(OTCMKTS:TCVNF)(FRA:TV3) Drills 39.7 meters of 0.96 g/t Au including 12.2 meters of 3 g/t Au in Main Zone Step-Out. Also Hits at Triple Vein Zone 400 meters to the East, Opens Up New Target Area. Now trading in the US as TCVNF.Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Derek Wood, the President of Tocvan Ventures Corp. Tocvan Ventures is an early-stage natural resource company formed to acquire, explore and, for economic and shareholder interests, develop mineral properties. The company has three projects under development: the Pilar Gold Project and the El Picacho Gold Property in the gold-producing Sonora Region of Mexico, and the Rogers Creek Property in the Lillooet Mining District of Southwestern British Columbia.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106408/toc





About TOCVAN Ventures Corp.:



Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC) (FRA:TV3) was created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success.



TOCVAN Ventures currently has approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora State of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, which Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.





Tocvan Ventures Corp.





