Jervois despatches Retail Information Booklet and Ineligible Shareholder Letter

- the retail information booklet ("Retail Information Booklet") and personalised acceptance form to Eligible Retail Shareholders (defined below) in connection with the fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer"), as announced to ASX on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 (along with a fully underwritten institutional placement); and

- a letter to ineligible shareholders notifying them of the Entitlement Offer and their ineligibility to participate ("Ineligible Shareholder Letter").

3 August 2021 - Australia - Jervois Mining Ltd. (ABN 52 007 626 575) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) ("Jervois") confirms that it will today despatch:

A copy of the Retail Information Booklet and the Ineligible Shareholder Letter will also be released on ASX today.

Eligible Retail Shareholders

Shareholders who are eligible to participate in the retail component of the Entitlement Offer are those with a registered address on Jervois' share register in Australia or New Zealand as at the Record Date (7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday, 29 July 2021) who also meet the criteria set out in section 1.4 of the Retail Information Booklet.

Further information

If you have any questions in relation to any of the above matters, please contact the Jervois Shareholder Information Line on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (from outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.00pm (Melbourne, Australia time) Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer period.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:





----------------------------------------------------------------

|Investors and analysts: |Media: |

|James May |Nathan Ryan |

|Chief Financial Officer |NWR Communications |

|Jervois |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au|

|jmay@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 |

| | |

----------------------------------------------------------------



Forward looking statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to timing and effects of closing the contemplated acquisition of Freeport Cobalt, future supply contracts, future sales contracts, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are: (1) the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the contemplated acquisition, including the closing of US$200m of Jervois financing; (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive purchase agreement; (3) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to, of the failure to realize the benefits of, the contemplated acquisition; (4) legal proceedings, judgments or settlements in connection with the contemplated acquisition; (5) disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the contemplated acquisition; and (6) the response of employees, customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the contemplated acquisition. Jervois does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

No prospectus

This news release is not a prospectus or offering document under Australian law or under any other law. No action has been or will be taken to register, qualify or otherwise permit a public offering of any new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") in any jurisdiction outside Australia and New Zealand. This new release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any New Shares in Jervois.

Not for distribution or release in the United States

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer would be unlawful. Neither the entitlements ("Entitlements") nor the New Shares have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the Entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to any person acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States unless they are registered under the Securities Act or unless they are offered or sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Entitlements and the New Shares to be offered and sold in the Retail Entitlement Offer may only be offered and sold outside the United States to persons that are not acting for the account or benefit of persons in the United States in "offshore transactions" (as defined in Rule 902(h) of Regulation S under the Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

General

The provision of this news release is not, and should not be considered as, investment or financial product advice. The information in this news release is general information only, and does not take into account your individual objectives, taxation position, financial situation or needs. If you are unsure of your position, please contact your accountant, tax advisor, stockbroker or other professional advisor.

Jervois reserves the right to withdraw part or all of the Offer. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions. The dates and times are indicative and subject to change in Jervois' absolute discretion without notice to, or consultation with, you.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.