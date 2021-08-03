Riley Gold Announces C$1,600,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 03, 2021 - Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) ("Riley Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units at C$0.40 per Unit ("Units") for total gross proceeds of up to C$1,600,000 (the "Private Placement").

"We are very pleased to date with our high-grade gold surface and drill results at the Tokop Gold Project ("Tokop") in the Walker Lane Trend. We are raising additional capital, within our tight structure, to expand our exploration and knowledge base at Tokop with additional geophysics, mapping and drilling beyond our first program. Additionally, we want to accelerate initial work at our Pipeline West/Clipper Project that adjoins the Nevada Gold Mines JV (joint venture amongst Barrick and Newmont) in the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend. Our projects have very promising mineralization signatures within world-class precious metals trends in the mining-friendly State of Nevada," commented Todd Hilditch, CEO.

Private Placement:

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereto to purchase for a period of twenty-four (24) months one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price per Warrant Share of C$0.60.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. The Company may pay finders' fees in cash or issue finder's units. The Private Placement and finders' fees are subject to regulatory approval.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for project exploration and general working capital purposes.

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is a mining exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. The Company's primary focus is on its two cornerstone assets: the Tokop Gold Project located within the Walker Lane Trend and the Pipeline West/Clipper Project located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend. Riley Gold's founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Hilditch

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 443-3831

