Kodiak Copper Strengthens Management Team

Vancouver, August 3, 2021 - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") announces today the appointment of Ms. Nancy Curry to the position of Corporate Development.

Ms. Curry is a senior corporate communications and development professional with over 25 years of experience. She has focused her career on promoting shareholder value opportunities generated by exploration companies to the investment community. Ms. Curry brings industry recognized best practices to shareholder and stakeholder communication to Kodiak, in addition to her strengths in corporate development, finance and strategic planning. Ms. Curry was nominated twice for Best Investor Relations of a TSX Venture Exchange Company by IR Magazine. She led investor outreach and communication strategies for many successful exploration companies including Mountain Province Mining Inc, Diamonds North Resources Ltd., Cardero Resources Corp, Sun Summit Minerals Corp. and Serengeti Resources Inc., which recently merged with Sun Metals Corp. to form Northwest Copper Corp. Ms. Curry believes in giving back to the community. She co-founded an annual Christmas Toy Drive supported by the mining industry and is currently a director of Global Change for Children.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "I am very pleased to welcome Nancy to Kodiak's management team as we continue to create value for our shareholders through discovery success at our MPD copper gold project. Nancy will be responsible for the strategy and leadership of the Company's corporate development and communications efforts, drawing on her wealth of experience and extensive relationships with investment communities and capital markets globally."

Kodiak has granted 100,000 stock options to Ms. Curry, exercisable at C$1.41 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact Ms. Nancy Curry, Corporate Development at +1 604 551 2360 or ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward- looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91774