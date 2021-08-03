Global Battery Metals Receives Option Payment from Minsur for Lara Copper Project

Vancouver, August 3, 2021 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") is pleased to announce the planned start of fieldwork and receipt the second option payment from Minsur S.A. ("Minsur") of US$200,000 as part of an Option and Royalty Agreement ("the Agreement") for the Lara Copper Project.

The Lara Copper Project comprises of mineral rights covering a partly defined copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located in the Laramate Province of the Ayacucho Department, approximately 40km inland from the town of Palpa on the Pan American Highway. The Project is registered in the name of Minas Dixon S.A., which is in turn owned 55% GBML, and 45% Lara Exploration Ltd. ("LRA").

Under the terms of the Agreement, GBML and LRA have granted Minsur an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Copper Project by making staged cash payments of US$5.75 million to Minas Dixon S.A. on the satisfaction of various milestones, and with each of GBML and LRA retaining a 0.75% net smelter royalty. Payment milestones for the Agreement are summarized in the following table:

Milestone/Date Option Payment Status Upon Registration of the Agreement before Public Notary US$59,000 Received One year from Registration of Agreement US$200,000 Received Approval of Environmental Study and Start of Work ("DIA-IA") US$200,000 One year from approval of the DIA-IA US$300,000 Approval of Semi-Detailed Environmental Study ("EIA-SD") US$500,000 One year from approval of the EIA-SD US$1,500,000 Upon transfer of Title US$3,000,000 Total US$5,759,000

Lara Copper Project - Scheduled Work Activities

Minsur is expected to start fieldwork at Lara next month, including:

Detailed relogging of 7,345 meters from 27 diamond drill holes

Review of 2,504 meters from 23 RC drill holes (dependent on the state of the RC rock chips)

Detailed geological mapping of 1,800 hectares

Geophysics

Permitting is also underway for a drilling campaign that is targeted to commence in Q2-2022, once the permit has been approved.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Cameron Bell, P. Geo. a consultant and Director of GBML, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB. GBML currently has three projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah, and (3) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-649-2350

E: MM@gbml.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to a drill program to be conducted on the Company's North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland.

