Galore update to Shareholders on New SEC Regulations in The United States

August 3 - Vancouver, B.C. - Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI) (OTC:GALOF) wishes to inform its Shareholders and prospective investors that we are aware of the pending amendment to the SEC Rule 15c2-11 that will require companies quoted on the US market to disclose current information on a continuous basis, effective September 28, 2021. Many of our shareholders have received notifications from their brokers that the United States symbol GALOF will be affected by this new regulation and Galore's management wishes to assure its shareholders that it is taking the necessary steps and will be filing the necessary applications that will allow the Company's shares to continue being traded in the United States.

Management has been implementing a definitive plan to best manage the new requirements in line with our current business objectives. Over the past year, Management has been diligently working to better situate Galore for the future and it has been successful in its initial priorities. In order to maintain our primary goals for the future, Management intends for Galore to pursue the steps necessary in order to be in compliance with the new SEC rules and regulations, with a goal to have this achieved by October of 2021. This current plan will not meet the September 28th deadline which may cause some concern to our US based shareholders and their ability to sell their securities. However unfortunate, Management's plans for managing the situation allows the Company to better meet its primary business objectives to secure a more stable future for the Company that all investors will benefit from the most.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us directly at info@galoreresources.com.

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey.

