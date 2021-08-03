Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Phoenix Gold Fund Limited

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 3, 2021 - Phoenix Gold Fund Limited ("Phoenix") of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, announces it has acquired ownership of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Phoenix acquired the common shares at a price of C$0.15 per share for a total purchase price of C$1,500,000. The Issuer's head office is located at #1305 - 1090 W. Georgia St, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Phoenix owned 999,999 common shares of the Issuer, representing 1.26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer. As a result of the acquisition, Phoenix now has ownership and control over 10,999,999 common shares, representing approximately 11.75% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis (representing an increase in interest of approximately 10.49% from Phoenix's pre-Offering shareholdings on an undiluted basis). The holdings above are calculated as of July 30th, 2021, assuming no further common shares of the Issuer have been issued. Phoenix does not beneficially own or control any convertible securities of the Issuer.

Phoenix acquired the securities for investment purposes. Phoenix may, in the future, participate in financings and/or acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the market, privately or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The disclosure respecting Phoenix's shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 and a report respecting the above acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91795


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Phoenix Gold Ltd.

Phoenix Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
-
-
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap