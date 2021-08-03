A Constructive First Meeting Between GSLR and Canada Carbon

GRENVILLE-SUR-LA-ROUGE, Aug. 03, 2021 - Canada Carbon Inc. ("the Company" or "Canada Carbon" or "CCB") (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1), and the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge ("GSLR") are pleased to announce that they held a meeting on July 27, 2021 to begin a meaningful dialogue. Virtually all previous interactions between the parties were limited to correspondence via emails and letters and can be found on the Miller Project website in the Document Library under the Agreement with GSLR tab.

In its notification of a change in preliminary orientation, La Commission de Protection du territoire Agricole du Quebec ("CPTAQ") indicated that additional information was required from Canada Carbon in order for its zoning change application to be appropriately reviewed. The additional data that Canada Carbon plans to provide is also of interest to the municipality of GSLR. Canada Carbon will begin the planning process for the work to be conducted. While Canada Carbon's experts will conduct the work, GSLR's experts will be invited to observe the field work. In addition, input from GSLR's experts will be requested. As with all previous studies, the data will be made public and shared with the municipality.

"We believe that the additional studies will help reassure the municipality about our project. Our respective experts will communicate with each other in advance of the work plan being finalized and it is our hope that the experts will be in agreement as to the scope and nature of work to be performed. As we gather more data, we plan to hold face-to face meetings with the municipality's citizens to share the data and address their concerns," said Olga Nikitovic, interim CEO.

Both parties have agreed to continue the dialogue.

