SouthGobi to Announce Second Quarter Results of 2021 on August 13, 2021

13:58 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Aug. 03, 2021 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021. These results will be released on Friday, August 13, 2021.

About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com









Mineninfo

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0MS9Y
CA8443751059
www.southgobi.com
Minenprofile
