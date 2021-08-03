Senior Appointment in Egypt

TheNewswire - 03 August 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) announces the appointment of Mark Campbell to its senior management team with immediate effect. Mr Campbell has been appointed as the Chairman (Non-Executive) and Director of the Company's 100% owned subsidiary Akh Gold Holdings Ltd and General Manager of the Egyptian branch, that is being incorporated, of that company's 100% owned subsidiary Akh Gold Ltd ("Akh Gold"). Akh Gold has recently been awarded four gold projects covering 1,565 km2 of highly prospective terrain in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Altus team, reflecting our commitment to establish a significant gold exploration and development business in Egypt. Mark is based in Cairo and has unparalleled expertise, spanning three decades of operating in the natural resource sector in Egypt. He is the retired former President & CEO of TSX-V listed and Egypt focused Aton Resources Inc and has previously been a consultant to Pharaoh Gold Mines, a subsidiary of LSE and TSX listed Centamin Plc.

"Mark's appointment follows the recent award of four gold projects totalling 1,565 km2 in the highly prospective Eastern Desert of Egypt. Our Egyptian field team has already commenced preliminary reconnaissance work on the ground, with a number of potential hard rock artisanal gold workings being visited. I look forward to updating shareholders on the results of this exercise in due course".

Mark Campbell - Chairman (Akh Gold Holdings Ltd) & General Manager (Akh Gold)

Mr. Campbell is based in Cairo and has over 40 years' experience in the mining, investment banking and petroleum industries, with 31 of those years being in Egypt. He is the retired former President and CEO of TSX-V listed Aton Resources Inc, having served as a Director between 2009 and 2021. Mr. Campbell was a former consultant to Pharaoh Gold Mines, a wholly owned subsidiary of LSE and TSX listed Centamin Plc. Prior to this he was involved in the drilling and oilfield services business, primarily operating in Egypt and Sudan. In addition, Mr. Campbell has held senior positions with a number of investment banks, including Salomon Brothers Inc, First Boston Corporation and Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb Inc. Mr. Campbell studied petroleum geology at Texas Tech University in the United States.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:





---------------------------------------------------------------------

|Altus Strategies Plc |Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767 |

|Steven Poulton, Chief Executive |E-mail:info@altus-strategies.com|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) |

|

|Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl |Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0470 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SP Angel (Broker) |

|

|Grant Barker /Richard Parlons |Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Shard Capital (Broker) |

|

|Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath |Tel:+44 (0) 20 7186 9927 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR&IR)|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

|

|Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson |E-mail:altus@yellowjerseypr.com |

---------------------------------------------------------------------



About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS) TSX-V (ALTS) OTCQX (ALTUF) / Sector: Mining

