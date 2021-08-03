Durango to Conduct Additional Assays on Samples

Vancouver, August 3, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news release of March 11, 2021, the Company has determined, in consultation with the laboratory, to conduct additional assays on samples obtained from the Trove Property exploration drilling program completed earlier this year. The results of the assays will be announced as soon as they are available.

The Trove property is located south of Windfall Lake and is surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) on multiple sides. The Abitibi Greenstone belt has produced over 200M ounces of gold in the past century and Durango owns 100% interest in the 1,185 hectare Trove claims which are located parallel to the East Barry Property claims which are also wholly owned by Durango.

The purpose of the drill campaign on the Trove Property was to test geophysical anomalies and identify the structure, dip and fertility of the rock and understand the geology in the area based solely on the geophysical and till knowledge as there is limited outcrop on the Trove Property and the property has virtually no exploration until these past few years. The Trove Property hosts a crosscutting fault system striking towards Windfall Lake giving it great discovery potential.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

