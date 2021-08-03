/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS, issued 03-Aug-2021 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the time of the resumption should have been 13:00 rather than 10:00 as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS

VANCOUVER, Aug. 3, 2021 - Trading resumes in: Company: Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: AZS All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 13:00 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

ContactFor further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (http://www.iiroc.ca/industry/marketmonitoringanalysis/Pages/Trading-Halts-Timely-Disclosure.aspx) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts & Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints & Inquiries team at inquiries@iiroc.ca or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.