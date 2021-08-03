Tudor Gold Intersects 130.5 Meters of 2.389 g/t Gold EQ Within 474.0 Meters of 1.039 g/t Gold EQ in Drill Hole GS-21-110 and 168.0 Meters of 1.391 g/t Gold EQ Within 801.0 Meters of 0.704 g/t Gold EQ in Drill Hole GS-21-103 at the Goldstorm Deposit,

Vancouver, August 3, 2021 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the first results for the 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm Deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek. The project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and is on-trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Deposit. Results from seven diamond drill holes have recently been received from MSA Labs and are reported herein. Exploration at Treaty Creek is ongoing at Goldstorm, Perfect Storm and the Eureka zones with the recent arrival of the fifth and sixth drill rigs. Drilling has commenced at the Perfect Storm Zone with the fifth drill rig and the sixth drill rig has just arrived at the Eureka Zone awaiting the arrival of its drill crew. Click to view: Video outlining the 2021 Exploration Program at Treaty Creek

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "The 2021 drilling program at Treaty Creek has progressed very well with peripheral drilling at Goldstorm. We are consistently encountering strong sulphide mineralization along the limits of the three identified mineral resource domains, namely the 300 Horizon, CS-600 and DS-5 Zones. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open to expansion in all directions and at depth. In addition to potentially adding new gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces to the mineral resource, we will attempt to convert as much of the 7.9 million AuEq ounces of Inferred Resources to the Measured and Indicated Resource categories that currently total 19.41 million ounces of AuEq. Concurrent with the definition and exploration drilling on the Goldstorm Deposit, one drill will continue with 300-meter (m) step-out holes at Perfect Storm and one drill will test the central area of the Eureka Zone. Exploration crews will also be working on new areas within the project area in order to define new drill targets."

Treaty Creek, Goldstorm Drilling Highlights include:

Very consistent, near-surface 300 Horizon intercepts such as GS-21-103 that intersected 801.0 meters of 0.704 g/t AuEq including a strong upper pulse of enrichment averaging 2.025 g/t AuEq over 75.0 meters or 168.0 meters of 1.391 AuEq.

An impressive 474.0 m intercept of DS-5 in hole GS-21-110 that averages 1.039 g/t AuEQ including 216.0 meters of 1.712 g/t AuEq or 130.5 meters of 2.389 g/t AuEq.

All drill holes hit significant gold mineralization (GS-21-107 was lost before encountering the DS-5 Zone and that hole will be re-drilled).

Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth as drilling continues.

The complete list of composited drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for holes GS-21-103 to GS-21-110

Table l: Results Goldstorm Zone Press Release August 3rd 2021

Section Hole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu ppm AuEQ (g/t) 108+00 NE GS-21-103 300H 27.00 828.00 801.00 0.653 3.02 139 0.704 Incl. 93.00 261.00 168.00 1.263 7.69 321 1.391 or Incl. 139.50 214.50 75.00 1.815 12.89 503 2.025 109+50 NE GS-21-104 CS600 174.00 296.00 122.00 0.385 1.54 327 0.441 Incl. 174.00 213.00 39.00 0.573 2.23 517 0.660 or Incl. 174.00 204.00 30.00 0.633 2.70 465 0.719 108+50 NE GS-21-105 DS5 211.00 341.50 130.50 0.433 0.56 216 0.465 Incl. 215.50 238.00 22.50 0.873 0.50 259 0.910 112+00 NE GS-21-107* CS600 116.60 297.00 180.40 0.399 6.55 1956 0.707 Incl. 187.50 228.00 40.50 0.666 12.37 2227 1.074 113+50 NE GS-21-108 CS600 133.85 312.00 178.15 1.115 4.08 1501 1.340 Incl. 186.00 253.50 67.50 1.375 4.38 1417 1.594 & Incl. 270.00 301.50 31.50 2.412 4.81 1062 2.594 DS5 759.00 904.50 145.50 0.867 10.22 115 1.000 Incl. 796.50 820.50 24.00 1.726 26.20 289 2.066 108+00 NE GS-21-109 300H 118.50 334.50 216.00 0.691 0.97 147 0.720 Incl. 160.50 241.50 81.00 0.965 1.43 213 1.006 or Incl. 160.50 174.00 13.50 2.648 4.04 941 2.806 115+00 NE GS-21-110 DS5 598.50 1072.50 474.00 0.983 3.99 75 1.039 Incl. 853.50 1069.50 216.00 1.620 6.88 101 1.712 or Incl. 898.50 1029.00 130.50 2.285 7.83 106 2.389



* Lost drill hole prior to intersecting DS-5, will re-drill this hole.

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 3rd, 2021

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi

(ᵒ) Dip

(ᵒ) Depth

(m) 108+00 NE GS-21-103 428355.1 6272668.2 1301.2 295 -64 969 109+50 NE GS-21-104 428823.9 6272571.8 1275.4 295 -90 454 108+50 NE GS-21-105 428769.4 6272531.1 1278.4 295 -88 397 112+00 NE GS-21-107* 428885.4 6272822.2 1250.1 295 -88 359.3 113+50 NE GS-21-108 428953.1 6272953.3 1238.2 295 -85 939 108+00 NE GS-21-109 428354.2 6272668.7 1301.3 295 -45 927 115+00 NE GS-21-110 429020.3 6273102.0 1230.2 295 -88 1089.25



* Lost drill hole prior to intersecting DS-5, will re-drill this hole.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "I am very pleased with the exceptional progress our exploration team has made with these initial results from the resource definition and exploration drilling program. Continued drilling will broaden our understanding of the 300, CS-600 and DS-5 domains and hopefully will further increase the size and quality of the Goldstorm Deposit beyond our expectations. Despite having an exceptionally high snowpack this year, minor delays were encountered as crews patiently and safely removed unexpected amounts of snow accumulation. The safety of our crews and of our contractors is our highest priority. In addition to the exploration program, our base-line studies are also proceeding as planned with the installation of a climate monitoring station and on-going environmental studies. We look forward to providing new drilling updates throughout this year's work program."

"Tudor Gold Corp. and our associated service companies have taken extreme measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working within COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. Of those workers who are at the project site and staging site, we have strict daily monitoring of the workers temperatures and general health conditions. We have a certified paramedic at the staging area to examine all in-coming and out-going Tudor personnel and all service providers."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021, Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada," dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.









Goldstorm and CopperBelle Deposits Plan View



Goldstorm Deposit Section 108+00 NE



Goldstorm Depsoit Section 109+50 NE



Goldstorm Deposit Section 112+00 NE



Goldstorm Deposit Section 113+50 NE



Goldstorm Deposit Section 115+00 NE



