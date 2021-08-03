Fairchild Gold Corp. Announces New Chief Executive Officer and President

Langley British Columbia, August 3, 2021 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Luís Martins as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Mr. Martins replaces Robert Coltura, the former President and CEO, who has been appointed as Executive VP Admin of the Company.

Mr. Martins has 30 years of experience in the exploration and mining sector. He graduated from the Faculty of Sciences of Lisbon (1973) and has a MsC in Economic Geology from the same faculty (1995) and also several national and international post-graduation courses. He was a former Director of the Mineral Resources Department at the Geology and Mining Institute (the Geological Survey) and a former Director of the Mines and Quarries Department at the Directorate-General of Energy and Geology (the Mining Authority). He has participated in several national and international research projects, especially in the mineral exploration, environmental geology and mining heritage fields, the majority of them with co-ordination functions and coordinated several international working groups, like the "Mineral Resources Topic Network" and the "Minerals Policy Sector" of the EuroGeoSurveys (1997- 2002) and the CYTED Ibero-American Network "Land Use and Mineral Resources" (2002-2007). He was the Portuguese representative on the "Raw Materials Supply Group" of DG Enterprise and Industry of the European Commission (June 2010- August 2012) and, as an expert, on the "UNECE Expert Group on Resource Classification" (October 2010-August 2012). He has more than 100 national and international peer review publications and has participated in 375 congresses, workshops and seminars, presenting papers in 93 of them, being also a teacher in more than 20 short courses for graduated students.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Luís Martins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert Coltura

Executive VP Admin

(604) 290-6152

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.