Filo Mining Reports 425m at 1.55% CuEq, including 4m at 5,045 g/t Silver at Filo del Sol; Extends the deposit another 750m to the North

VANCOUVER, Aug. 4, 2021 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Filo del Sol project in San Juan province, Argentina. Highlights are listed below, along with accompanying figures: View PDF Version.

Drillhole FSDH049 returned 425.3m at 1.55% CuEq (0.42% Cu; 0.44g/t Au; 91.5g/t Ag); included within the long intercept, was the highest-grade silver intersection on the project to date, with 4m at 5,045.0 g/t Ag from a depth of 236m contained within a broader silver interval of 56m at 629.1 g/t Ag from a depth of 228m.

Drillhole FSDH051 has extended the mineralized zone by 750m to the north, bringing the total north-south extent of continuous mineralization to 4,500m. This is the most northerly hole completed into the deposit to date, returning 344.0m at 0.50% CuEq (0.26% Cu; 0.21g/t Au; 9.4g/t Ag) from 246m.

FSDH051 includes a 36m intersection of elevated silver (50.5 g/t Ag) which lies along the projection of the main Filo silver zone and may represent its extension. If additional drilling is able to establish continuity, this would increase the length of the silver zone by 1km to a minimum north-south extent of 3km.

Drillhole FSDH049 is within the current mineral resource, while FSDH051 is 1,700m north of the northern resource boundary.

Both of these holes were collared prior to drilling the high-grade zone intersected in hole FSDH041 (see News Release dated May 13, 2021) and were not intended to follow up on that intersection.

Commenting on the Company's latest field campaign, Lukas Lundin stated, "Filo del Sol is growing into one of the largest copper-gold-silver discoveries ever. Congratulations to the Filo team for the hard work and perseverance."

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented "With Hole 51, we extended the deposit 750m to the north, outlining a 4.5km north-south strike of continuous mineralization. Hole 49 is an excellent reminder of the precious metals-rich nature of the deposit. Starting with 30m of oxide gold from surface, Hole 49 then returned a substantial copper-gold-silver intercept which included the highest-grade silver intercept on the project to date. We remain on track to resume drilling later this month as we prepare for continuous, year-round field operations."

HOLE-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq % FSDH049 0.0 30.0 30.0 0.01 1.38 1.9

plus 90.0 515.3 425.3 0.42 0.44 91.5 1.55 incl 220.0 364.6 144.6 0.58 0.61 249.9

incl 228.0 284.0 56.0 0.67 0.51 629.1

incl 236.0 240.0 4.0 0.57 0.36 5045.0

FSDH051 246.0 590.0 344.0 0.26 0.21 9.4 0.50 incl 280.0 316.0 36.0 0.16 0.91 50.5 1.26 and incl 376.0 530.0 154.0 0.41 0.14 5.03 0.56

Hole FSDH049 was collared on Section 8700N and drilled at an angle of -80 degrees towards the east. The hole was drilled to a final depth of 515.3m where it was stopped as a result of drilling difficulties.

The hole was collared in strongly oxidized and leached rhyolite volcaniclastics with the oxide zone continuing to a depth of 300m. The hole encountered variously brecciated rhyolite, with primary textures obscured by intense alteration and strong stockwork veining, to a final depth of 515.3m. Alteration is typical of the upper parts of the Filo system, primarily a mixture of quartz-alunite, residual silica and strong silicification. A gold oxide zone from surface to 30m depth correlates well with surrounding holes. Copper and gold mineralization starts at a depth of 90m, increasing throughout the silver zone from 228m to 284m and remaining strong to the end of the hole. Silver is highest within the silver zone but continues at moderate levels below this to a depth of at least 492m. The hole ended in mineralization, with the last 20m averaging 0.81% CuEq (0.44% Cu; 0.47g/t Au; 2.5g/t Ag).

Hole FSDH051 was collared on section 10700N (2,000m north of FSDH049) and drilled at an angle of -70 degrees towards the west to a final depth of 765.1m and was still underway when the drill program ended. The hole was progressing well and is available for deepening during the next drill phase.

The hole intersected rhyolites with quartz-alunite and phyllic alteration to a depth of 640m where it entered granite which typically forms the deepest host rock unit at Filo. Mineralization starts at a depth of 246m and continues strongly to 590m, below this depth it weakens and is more sporadic but does continue to the end of the hole with the final 20m averaging 0.17% CuEq (0.12% Cu; 0.07g/t Au; 0.7g/t Ag). A zone of elevated silver mineralization is present from 280m to 316m which lies along the projection of the main Filo silver zone and may represent its extension. If additional drilling is able to establish continuity, this would increase the length of the silver zone by 1km to a minimum north-south extent of 3km.

Outlook

A total of 11,280m was completed in fifteen holes during the 2020/2021 field season. Drilling has now stopped for a short break while the Company prepares the drills and camp facilities for continuous, year-round field operations. Assay results for thirteen of the fifteen holes drilled this season have now been released. The final two holes, FSDH052 and FSDH053, were stopped well short of target depths at 152m and 150m respectively, within the leached cap, and full assays for these holes will be released once they have been resumed and completed during the next drill phase.

Drilling is on track to resume in mid-August and is planned to continue without interruption as we transition to year-round operations. The Company plans to complete a resource update prior to the end of the year, which will incorporate data from the deep holes drilled since 2019, as well as several more to be completed in the late summer and fall.

Filo del Sol Base Map Satellite Image, August 4, 2021

Filo del Sol Long Section, August 4, 2021

About Filo del Sol

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems. Overlapping mineralizing events combined with weathering effects, including supergene enrichment, have created several different styles of mineralization, including structurally-controlled and breccia-hosted gold, manto-style high-grade silver (+/- copper) and high-grade supergene enriched copper within a broader envelope of disseminated, stockwork and breccia-hosted sulphide copper and gold mineralization. This complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper +/- gold +/- silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Samples were cut at Filo Mining's operations base near the town of Guañizuil, Argentina by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sampled in 2 metre intervals (except where shortened by geological contacts) using a rock saw for sulphide mineralization. Oxide mineralization was cut with a core splitter in order to prevent dissolution of water-soluble copper minerals during the wet sawing process. Core diameter is a mix of PQ, HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged and tagged and packaged for shipment by truck to the ALS preparation laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina where they were crushed and a 500g split was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Lima, Peru or Santiago, Chile for copper, gold and silver assays, and multi-element ICP and sequential copper analyses. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper and silver were assayed by atomic absorption following a 4 acid digestion. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 36 elements with ICP-ES and a sequential copper leach analysis was completed on each sample with copper greater than 500ppm (0.05%). Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for Quality Control. On average, 9% of the submitted samples are Quality Control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths in holes FSDH049 and FSDH051 are interpreted to be approximately true widths.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.00/lb Cu, US$ 1,500/oz Au and US$ 18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t).

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

