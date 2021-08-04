Medaro Mining Appoints Dr. Julie Selway as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2021 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo, as Technical Advisor, effective immediately.

In the early 2000's, during the tantalum boom, Dr. Selway worked for the Ontario Geological Survey for three years. During that time, she travelled visited/worked on approximately 90% of the lithium pegmatites in the Province of Ontario, including the Superb Lake pegmatite in 2002 which was summarized in Ontario Open File Report 6195 (2006). Some additional notable localities that she worked on include the Case Lake, Georgia Lake, Seymour Lake, Crescent Lake and Separation Rapids pegmatite fields.

Dr. Selway completed her Ph.D. thesis on Tourmaline in Granitic Pegmatites in 1999 at the University of Manitoba. The thesis studied tourmaline in petalite-, lepidolite- and elbaite-subtype from 15 different localities, including Ontario, Manitoba, California, Sweden and Czech Republic. She has co-authored 23 scientific journal articles on pegmatites including a paper on pegmatite exploration techniques in 2005.

Hugh Maddin, Medaro's CEO, states, "We are very excited to have Dr. Selway join the team at Medaro Mining as a technical advisor and are looking forward to working with her on the Company's overall strategy and execution. Dr. Selway's extensive experience and knowledge will be of considerable benefit in advancing our property interests."

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

