Noble acquires additional shares of Spruce Ridge & provides Early Warning Report disclosure

Toronto, August 4, 2021 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has acquired 10 million common shares of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce") through the exercise of warrants at $0.05 per share (the "Transaction"), paying a total of $500,000 for the shares. The Transaction was effective on August 3, 2021, bringing Noble's holdings of Spruce common shares to 18 million (all held directly). Prior to the Transaction, Noble held 8 million common shares of Spruce (which management of Noble estimates corresponded to approximately 4.8% of Spruce's outstanding shares), and after the Transaction Noble holds 18,000,000 common shares of Spruce (corresponding to approximately 10.1% of Spruce's outstanding shares).

The additional information regarding the Transaction required to be disclosed under section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 is included in an Early Warning Report being filed by Noble on SEDAR. A copy of that report can be obtained by contacting H. Vance White, President & CEO of Noble, at 416-214-2250.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

