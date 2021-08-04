Kalo Gold Appoints Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2021 - Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. (TSX.V:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to welcome Mr. Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor of the Company, additionally joining Kalo Gold's Special Advisory Committee.

Mr. Paul Harbidge is a geologist with over 26 years of experience and a proven track record in the discovery of world class gold deposits. He holds a First Class Honours Degree in Geology from Kingston University, London (UK) and an MSc in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University (UK).

Paul was most recently the President and CEO of GT Gold where he led the company in advancing the new gold rich copper porphyry project in Northern British Columbia, and its $456 million sale to Newmont Corporation in May 2021. Paul previously served as Senior Vice President of Exploration at Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont in April 2019. Prior to that, he successfully led the Exploration Team at Randgold Resources resulting in the discoveries of the Yalea Deeps project (+7.5Moz), the Gara deeps project (+4.5Moz), Loulo 3 (1.5Moz) and the +6Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal. He has also worked for Rio Tinto in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Anglo American in Senegal and Ashanti Goldfields in Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania.

"We are extremely pleased to have Paul join as an advisor of Kalo Gold," said Kalo Gold CEO and Director, Fred Tejada. "Paul brings a tremendous amount of global expertise and a track-record of discovering and advancing major systems and most importantly significant value creation. We believe that Vatu Aurum, in the prolific Ring of Fire in the South Pacific has the potential for a major discovery and are thrilled to have Paul bring his skill set to the team."

Paul Harbidge states, "It is with tremendous excitement to be joining the Kalo Gold team as an advisor. I have been closely monitoring the Vatu Aurum project and am attracted to its phenomenal geologic setting, large land position, big system and multiple discovery potential, and the team involved. Mr. Tejada and his team have made considerable geoscientific progress over the past year and I strongly believe that Kalo is on the verge of a significant discovery. I look forward to unlocking the immense value potential with them."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted 750,000 stock options to Mr. Harbidge. The Company also granted 150,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company, for an aggregate total of 900,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase 900,000 shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.26 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo Gold holds two mineral exploration licenses covering 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated February 9, 2021 and latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements herein may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

