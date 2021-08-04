Zonte Metals discovers a large copper-in soil-anomaly at the Big K target

TSXV: ZON

HALIFAX, Aug. 4, 2021 - Zonte Metals is pleased to announce the discovery of a large soil anomaly coincident with the Big K target.

Previously, through ground surveys, the company discovered the Big K target which is defined by large coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies. The Big K target, which is located approximately 1.2km south of Dunns Mountain, measures about 1500m in length and up to 800m in width. In an effort to further define drilling targets over the Big K anomaly, the company recently completed a soil sampling program. The Big K target generally has poor outcrop exposure and the soil program is a follow up to a phase 1 program completed in 2020 in areas where exploration had been hampered by cover. The soil program identified a large flanking copper-in-soil anomaly along the northern, eastern and southern portions of the target. An image of the soil anomaly and coincident gravity profile at the Big K target can be found at https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property

A limited prospecting program on eastern side of the anomaly, within the newly defined soil anomaly, has discovered a number of new copper showings, despite the poor outcrop exposure. Previously, the company discovered several copper showings along the southern portion of the anomaly with one sample returning 2.82% Cu and 10 g/t Ag (see press release dated Jan 17, 2018). Additional geophysics, in particular Induced Polarization (IP), will be completed to assist in better defining drill targets at Big K.

Terry Christopher, President and CEO states "The Company undertook a review of all surface data at the Cross Hill Project last spring to develop an exploration program aimed at target generation. This has proven fruitful with the newly discovered surface copper zone at the K6 target and this new soil anomaly and surface copper mineralization coincident with the Big K magnetic and gravity anomalies. Both targets will be further defined with IP prior to drilling as additional target generation continues."

Qualified Person

Dean Fraser, P.Geo. is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release.

Soil Sampling Protocol

MMI soil samples were collected in a careful and diligent manner. Samples are tagged and sealed prior to being shipped by SGS Laboratories, which is an independent and accredited full-service commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the McConnells Jest project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, in the Yukon Territory and the drill ready Wings Point Gold Project in Newfoundland. It also has an option to acquire 100% of the Cross Hills IOCG project in Newfoundland. In addition, the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

