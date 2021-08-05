Harvest Gold Announces Emerson Project RAB Drilling Update

Vancouver, August 5, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest", "Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "We have just received the first update on our RAB drilling program at Emerson from Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. and the initial visual results are very encouraging, as described below. These initial results bolster our hypothesis that there is a substantial and prospective target at Emerson"

Mr. Henry Awmack, Property co-vendor and member of Harvest Gold's Geoscience advisory board, states: "I am very encouraged that these early RAB drilling results already show a minimum 400 x 1100 metre area of bedrock with the same lithologies and alteration as mapped in subcrop on surface, as noted in the Description column in Table 1 below. These lithologies and alterations also appear to be responsible for the overlying extensive Ag-Au-Pb-Mo-Zn soil anomaly."

Highlights:

- 7 of 17 planned Rotary Air Bast ("RAB") holes are completed. - Three of seven holes (EMR21-014 to 016), drilled in an east-west direction along road #4, encountered strong quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") alteration in bedrock under shallow glacial till cover over an east-west distance of approximately 400m. (See Table 1 and Figure 1). - Hole EMR21-002, drilled approximately 650 m east of EMR21-014, also encountered strong QSP alteration overprinting a feldspar porphyry. (See Table 1 and Figure 1). - All drill pads for RAB and Diamond Drilling and all access roads are completed. The drill pad locations are designed to provide maximum flexibility to effectively transect the Emerson target to the north and south. - Ongoing brushing and clearing for the upcoming Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey continues with over 3 K brushed to date.

Table 1: Hole locations and descriptions for RAB drill holes. Note:

All assay results are pending.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Hole |Planned|Total |Overburden|Number |Description



|

| |Depth |Depth |Depth (m) |of |



|

| |(m) |(m) | |Samples|



|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-014|25 |9.17 |3 |5 |Strong QSP

(quartz-sericite-pyrite) alteration overprinting feldspar porphyry

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-015|25 |12.17 |5.77 |6 |Strong QSP

alteration overprinting feldspar porphyry

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-016|25 |18.24 |10.97 |13 |Strong QSP

alteration overprinting feldspar porphyry

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-017|25 |30.45 |23.46 |20 |Unaltered

pyrite-bearing mudstone

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-018|25 |19.78 |13.2 |12 |Unaltered

pyrite-bearing mudstone

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-001|25 |27.37 |19.8 |19 |Strong

chlorite-epidote-calcite-pyrite alteration overprinting volcanics;

potential contact |

| | | | | |withunderlying

banded, pyrite-bearing, calcium-silicate-altered mudstone; potential

fault |

| | | | | |zone



|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-002|25 |10.70 |3.45 |5 |Strong QSP

alteration and quartz-pyrite veining overprinting feldspar porphyry

|

|----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|EMR21-003|25 |In Progress|13.5 |7 |In progress; top of

bedrock is moderate QSP alteration overprinting equigranular

granodiorite|

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Figure 1: RAB drill hole locations



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person Statement

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Bates, P.Geo. Director of Property Investigations for Harvest Gold. Mr. Bates serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

