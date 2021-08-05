Notification of Major Holdings

TORONTO, August 5, 2021 - AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX) announces that on 4 August 2021 it was informed by TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund ("Amati") that Amati has sold a total of 3,319,512 common shares of no par value over the period 10 February 2021 to 4 March 2021, and now holds 8,902,710 shares, representing 5.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

AEX further announces that pursuant to Schedule Five of the AIM Rules for Companies, the settlement date of the relevant change to the holding was 15 February 2021.

The Company's AIM Rule 26 disclosures on its website have been appropriately updated.

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

