Lithium Chile and Apollo Terminate Option Agreement

CALGARY, August 5, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) confirms the termination of the option agreement dated March 25, 2020 (the "Option") with Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. ("Apollo"). The Option granted Apollo the ability to earn an interest in two promising, early-stage, exploration properties in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile.

Apollo had not yet conducted any exploration activities on the properties. Apollo has determined to shift its corporate focus to a recently acquired silver property in Nevada and consequently terminated its option opportunity with Lithium Chile.

With exploration activities on its Laguna Blanca lithium property recommencing and exploration on its Carmona copper/gold/silver property continuing to advance, management of Lithium Chile is conducting a review of its property package to determine the suitability of entering into alternative option agreements in light of the numerous approaches from industry players. Lithium Chile looks forward to providing further details on such activities in the future.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 68,000 hectares covering sections of 12 lithium rich salar properties in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 prospective copper, gold and silver properties, totaling 22,351 hectares including its Carmona copper/gold/silver property which lies in the heart of the Central Chilean porphyry copper/gold/ silver belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Terry Walker, VP Exploration via email: twalker@goldenrock.cl

