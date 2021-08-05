Dynasty Gold Delivered Thundercloud Property Trench Samples for Assay

Vancouver, August 5, 2021 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has delivered the first batch of trench samples to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario for assay. Stripping, washing and geological mapping were completed in the two trenched sites in the West Contact Zone. Rock grab samples were collected before the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry issued an Emergency Area Order to control and contain the wildfires in the northwest region of Ontario. This order imposes restriction on the use of equipment required for exploration activities. The Company is assessing the situation and planning to begin an airborne magnetic survey on the property in the coming weeks. The new airborne magnetic survey and trenching data will be analyzed to determine the new drill targets in the West Contact Zone. Please refer to the July 5 press release for details of the 2021 exploration program.

About Thundercloud Property

The Thundercloud Property is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt in Western Ontario, 47 kilometers southwest of Dryden. The geological setting is comparable to the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Eastern Ontario but the Thundercloud Property is much less explored. The Belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and high grade historic past producers. Regionally, exploration results indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization, as close to 30 million ounces of gold have been discovered in recent years in the area, including several large-scale mining operations nearby.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in greenstone belts in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. Currently, the 70% owned Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, is in a legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd..

For more information, please visit Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92228