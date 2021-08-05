Golden Cariboo Applies to Extend Warrants

Vancouver, August 5, 2021 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) ("Golden Cariboo" or the "Company") proposes to extend the term of 4,166,667 outstanding share purchase warrants which were due to expire on August 19, 2021.

The new expiration date of all 4.166,667 warrants will now be August 19, 2024.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company with an original term of one year. The exercise price the warrants will remain at $0.12 per share. The extension of the warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

