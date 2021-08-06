Palamina Applies for Trading on OTCQB

Toronto, August 6, 2021 - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) is applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company will provide a follow up news release once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience to U.S. investors.

Palamina believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets. The Company will continue to trade on the TSXV under the symbol PA.

Andrew Thomson, President of Palamina, commented; "Palamina is commencing a diamond drill program on its flagship Usicayos Gold Project where no drilling has ever been carried out. As Palamina enters the drill discovery phase, it is an appropriate time to seek an OTCQB listing which will provide Palamina better access and distribution to U.S. shareholders."

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is commencing drilling at its flagship Usicayos Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 65,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

