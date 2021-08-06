Xander Resources Announces Board Appointment

Vancouver, August 6, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSE:1XI) (the "Company") announces that Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., has been appointed to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, effective August 5, 2021.

Mr. Varshney is a professional geologist and has over 10 years of experience in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector. He is presently CEO and a Director of Usha Resources Ltd. (USHA.V), a gold and copper-focused junior mining exploration company, and CEO and Director of Orcus Resources Ltd., a Capital Pool Company (CPC) that intends to list on the TSX.V.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises of over 90 sq. km and is contiguous in the South to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the North to Monarch Mining and in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects in the Val?d'Or Gold Camp. The Company is presently investigation Lithium potential on the western portion of the Claim Group.

