Eagle Graphite Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, August 6, 2021 - Eagle Graphite Inc. (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or the “Company”) intends to hold its next meeting of shareholders on October 29, 2021.

The Company has filed on SEDAR a Notice of Record and Meeting Date for the upcoming Annual General and Special meeting, and shall provide further materials to shareholders in accordance with National Instrument 54-101.

The Company is grateful to the staff of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange') for their guidance and cooperation in establishing a pragmatic time frame to conduct the meeting. The Exchange has confirmed that they do not object to the holding of an AGM on or prior to October 31, having placed the Company on Notice, provided that the Company clarify its intentions to hold the AGM within this time frame, and issue this release confirming same.

The Notice of Record and Meeting Date can be found together with Eagle's other filings at https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00007620.

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the only natural flake graphite facility in western North America that is constructed and permitted for production. The Black Crystal quarry and plant are located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “EGA”.

Cautionary Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information is based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its securities, its financial or operating results, as applicable.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information

Eagle Graphite Inc.

Jamie Deith, CEO

(604) 909-4237

jdeith@eaglegraphite.com

SOURCE: Eagle Graphite Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658791/Eagle-Graphite-Announces-Date-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting