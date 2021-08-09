Torian Resources Limited: Diorite Regional Reconaissance Drilling Results

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (Torian or the Company) is pleased to announce that all initial results from Diorite regional reconnaissance drilling have now been received and reviewed.A total of 21 drill holes for 2,683m were drilled. Encouraging results from gold intercepts associated with historical workings at the "Unexpected Mine" prospect, and mineralised target horizon zone at Diorite East, warrant follow-up RC drill testing.Planned drilling will test the strike extensions of these recent results with an RC rig mobilising to the Project this week.Diorite sample results have taken considerable time to be reported as once submitted, samples were required to be retrieved from original laboratory and re-submitted to expedite the turn-around assay times due to processing bottle-necks at original laboratory. Resource drilling samples were also prioritised ahead of Diorite reconnaissance drilling samples, compounding delays.Multi-Element pXRF results are still to be confirmed by selective laboratory analysis. Several copper anomalous values from mineralised zones (peak 1927 ppm Cu from 61m DIRC020) warrant further follow-up exploration.Target generation work continues throughout the Diorite Project area. Numerous prospective historical and conceptual areas of interest are being systematically explored via structural mapping, and pXRF surveys. Auger vacuum (AV) and further RC drilling will be planned over anomalous and prospective ranked anomalous targets.Diorite EastA total of 11 drill holes were drilled for a total of 1254m (Figure 1*).A new significant ~460m target zone has been discovered with a peak 1m @ 2.19 g/t Au (from 8m DIRC006); and a further intercept ~350m SE of 1m @ 0.96 g/t Au (from 80m DIRC009).Diorite East shares structural and geological similarities to Mt Stirling-Viserion structural setting in that both are NW-SE shear zones situated sub-parallel to the regional significant Ursus Fault.The potential for mineralisation to significantly extend between and beyond reported pierce points warrants immediate follow-up RC drill testing.Planned RC drilling will test immediate strike extension and down-dip continuity of mineralisation along interpreted shallow target zone.Diorite NorthA total of 10 drill holes were drilled for a total of 1,429m (Figure 3*).Primary gold has been confirmed with a substantial intercept of 1m @ 4.66 g/t Au (from 109m DIRC014) obtained beneath the historical "Unexpected Mine" workings.Encouraging sub-surface intercept of 4m @ 0.47 g/t Au (from 4m DIRC012) was also obtained in this phase of drilling. The Company awaits these individual respective 1m split sample assays drilled immediately along strike from the historical workings.Drilling targeted geochemistry and lithological contacts and not necessarily controlling structure that is likely to be the conduit for gold mineralisation. Planned drill angles will be optimised (as best fit to perpendicular) to transect interpreted structures likely to host mineralisation.Previous drilling also drilled too close to historical workings and target horizons, which has been counter-acted with proposed planning further away from immediate strike extent of interest, to improve follow up targeting and results.These near surface intercepts confirm the mineralisation occurrence demonstrated by rock-chips DIR066 & DIR067 returning values of 9.04 g/t Au & 6.09 g/t Au respectively (reported ASX 27 July 2020).Follow-up RC drilling is planned to test the strike extensions and explore the continuity and plunge of gold mineralisation to depth.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "As this campaign was essentially greenfield exploration, we are highly encouraged that we have uncovered a number of structures and gold intercepts that warrant follow up drilling.We are excited to further progress the exploration of the Diorite Block with another RC drilling campaign which is scheduled to begin this week.We are also pleased to inform the market that we have recently switched labs and have now been assured of ~1 month turnaround times; a marked improvement on what we have been receiving until this point."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W4G7NV52





