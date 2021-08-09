Blende Silver Corp. - 3D IP Program Completed at Blende Project

Vancouver, August 9, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today that the Company mobilized a 10-person crew and contracted Dias Geophysical to complete a 3D IP (Induced Polarization) program at the Company's 100% owned Blende Project in northcentral, Yukon.

The IP geophysical survey was designed to find the strike and down dip extension of mineralization in the West, and Central zones and to evaluate the West zone South target. After structural analysis on the northwest side of the Far West zone, the survey was extended to locate the faulted strike extension of a 25m wide semi massive chalcopyrite and galena bearing mineralized zone that outcrops at surface. We anticipate the results of the survey will be invaluable for guiding the extensional drilling currently ongoing at the property since it can detect mineralization to a depth of 400m.

Company Director Andrew H. Rees stated "There is currently a 5km mineralized trend striking NW to SE at the Blende project with Inferred and Indicated resources in the East and West pits, approximately 2km apart which contain Inferred 37.32 Million oz silver, 1.706 Billion lbs. zinc and 1.505 Billion lbs. lead, which makes the project one of the largest carbonate hosted silver-zinc-lead projects in western Canada. This first phase 3D IP program is designed to assist the company in the potential to drill and develop a resource in the highly prospective Central Zone which is the area between the East and West Zone pit models. Additionally, 3D IP surveying was conducted in an area that could be an expansion of the West Zone, which the company's exploration team feels is highly prospective for copper and possibly gold."

The 3D IP and resistivity survey has been completed by Dias Geophysical using their DIAS32 system. The DIAS32 system delivers high resolution with multi-azimuth data and the proprietary common voltage reference (CVR) methodology. It provides excellent depth of exploration with the high power GS5000 transmitter and the ability to produce multi-scale dipoles. The 3D IP survey is being carried out to characterize the known mineralization at Blende, and to explore to depth and along strike for potential new mineralized zones.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Dr. Sarah Palmer, P. Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Blende Silver Corp.



Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

For further information please contact:

Blende Silver Corp.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-505-3739

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Blende Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Blende Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.