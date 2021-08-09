Bonterra Resources Inc. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy Deposits

Val-d'Or, August 9, 2021 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43‐101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects ("NI 43-101"). The technical report titled "Technical Report on the Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy Deposits, and Bachelor Mine, Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101", was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") has an effective date of August 5, 2021 and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its June 23, 2021 press release (the "Press Release") announcing mineral resource estimates for its gold deposits at Gladiator, Barry on the Urban Barry Property, east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and for its Moroy gold deposit and Bachelor mine in Desmaraisville, Québec. There are no material differences in the technical report from the information disclosed in the Press Release. The technical report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

Qualified Persons Statement

The NI 43-101 technical report was prepared by Ms. Valerie Wilson, M.Sc., P.Geo., Principal Geologist, and Marie Christine Gosselin, Geologist, P. Geo., both SLR employees and Independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Wilson, the lead author of the technical report, has read and approved the contents of this news release as it relates to the mineral resource estimate in the NI 43-101 technical report.

Marc Ducharme, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months to deliver shareholder value.

